WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received reports of thundersnow seen in several cities and towns Tuesday morning.

The 22News Storm Team said thundersnow could be seen in Westfield, Northampton, Westhampton and Agawam Tuesday morning. The 22News live camera in Westfield caught two flashes in the sky around 6:25 a.m.

Brandt Miller of Hatfield shared with 22News a photo of a green sky in Hatfield. Video also shared by Miller shows the sky flashing with light. You can view that in the video player below.

The National Weather Service describes thundersnow as an “unusual” event. However, under certain conditions snow can be accompanied by a thunderstorm. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), thundersnow may occur when there is a strong instability along with abundant moisture above the Earth’s surface, for example a warm front.

NOAA also said thundersnow can be associated with an increased amount of snowfall.