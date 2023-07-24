DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a strong thunderstorm that is currently impacting the area of Deerfield and Montague in Franklin County through 3:15 p.m.

A report indicates that a large branch with wires is down in the area of 408 Greenfield Road in Deerfield. The cell is moving to the northeast.

Minor flooding may impact locations in Greenfield, Orange, Deerfield, Winchendon, Montague, Sunderland, Northfield, Bernardston, Conway, Shelburne, Erving, Gill, Royalston, Wendell, and Warwick.

A Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Berkshire County until 8 p.m. on Monday. Drivers should avoid flooded roads or underpasses.