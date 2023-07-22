CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rainfall totals were more than 4″ in some parts of western Massachusetts from Friday’s storm.

Here’s a look at all the rainfall totals in western Massachusetts:

Franklin County:

  • Conway: 8.24″ 
  • Montague: 4.39″ 
  • Deerfield: 6.13″ 
  • Greenfield: 3.70″ 
  • Turners Falls: 4.46″
  • Sunderland: 4.00″

Hampshire County:

  • Hatfield: 1.35″

Be very careful driving through central Franklin County on Saturday, especially Deerfield, Greenfield, and Conway due to some road closures and possible debris still on roads.

Saturday will be a dry and pleasant day. There may be some patchy early morning fog, but the skies will be partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon. There will be a light breeze from the west, resulting in lower humidity. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

We’ll be mostly clear for Saturday, with evening temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Massachusetts News

Local News

More Western Mass. News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.