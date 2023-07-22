CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rainfall totals were more than 4″ in some parts of western Massachusetts from Friday’s storm.
Here’s a look at all the rainfall totals in western Massachusetts:
Franklin County:
- Conway: 8.24″
- Montague: 4.39″
- Deerfield: 6.13″
- Greenfield: 3.70″
- Turners Falls: 4.46″
- Sunderland: 4.00″
Hampshire County:
- Hatfield: 1.35″
Be very careful driving through central Franklin County on Saturday, especially Deerfield, Greenfield, and Conway due to some road closures and possible debris still on roads.
Saturday will be a dry and pleasant day. There may be some patchy early morning fog, but the skies will be partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon. There will be a light breeze from the west, resulting in lower humidity. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.
We’ll be mostly clear for Saturday, with evening temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
