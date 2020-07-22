Thunderstorm winds explained: Not every downed tree is a microburst

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Damaging winds are one of the most common threats associated with severe thunderstorm season here in western Massachusetts. One of the biggest misconceptions is that microbursts are the only type of wind that can cause extensive damage which is simply not true.

A microburst is a column of rapidly sinking air in a thunderstorm that hits a small area, usually less than 2.5 miles in diameter. Sometimes those winds can reach in excess of 100 miles per hour. This is what happened in the Longmeadow area last year when trees were downed all over and even large trees toppled onto homes causing extensive damage.

Something called straight-line winds can also cause tree damage and therefore power outages. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued anytime winds reach 60 miles per hour and/or with hail at least an inch in diameter. That’s because winds over 60 miles per hour can also lead to significant damage. These types of more general wind gusts from a severe storm are called straight-line winds.

All types of damaging winds account for half of all severe weather reports in the lower 48 states and are much more common than damage from tornadoes, which is another reason we need to take severe thunderstorm warnings seriously.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to the risk for thunderstorms and downpours Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Much of the severe weather risk will be dependent on how much sun we can get and how warm we end up.