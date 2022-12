CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) Snow is falling in parts of the pioneer valley. Snow falls are a little over one inch in most of the area.

Here are the totals as of 11:30p.m. Thursday night for the holiday winter storm:

CHESTERFIELD 1.5 inches

PLAINFIELD 2.3 inches

COLRAIN 1.5 inches

ROWE 1.5 inches

LEYDEN 1.3 inches

SHELBURNE 1.5 inches