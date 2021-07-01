Thursday’s weather much calmer than last few days of heat, thunderstorms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather has finally seemed to quiet down a bit compared to the last few days.

Western Massachusetts has been going through day after day of extreme weather recently. First, our heat wave began on Sunday. Chicopee reached 90 degrees, and the oppressive heat and humidity continued after that. Monday, the mercury jumped up to 96 degrees. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the high reached 97 degrees. That’s two broken high temperature records two days straight.

Extreme heat and humidity can also strengthen thunderstorms, and we had our fair share of that this week. Tuesday, the wind damage was isolated to mainly southern Hampden County, especially in areas like Longmeadow, Southwick and Agawam. In Longmeadow, downed trees and debris blocked roads and were scattered across yards. Tops of trees were snapped off from the extreme wind. The destruction was reminiscent of the microburst damage in Longmeadow back in July of 2019.

On Wednesday, the storm damage was a little more widespread, but it was still mostly focused over Franklin County. A 22News viewer sent us this video from Orange of a large tree that was uprooted and smashed into their car.

The heat wave did finally break on Thursday but we’re only just getting into the peak of severe weather season here in western Massachusetts.