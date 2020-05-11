Tick season tips, need-to-know information for Massachusetts residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A big weather warm-up is coming toward the end of this week, so ticks will only continue to become more active again, no matter the type.

In Massachusetts, the two most common kinds of ticks are the blacklegged tick, or deer tick, and the American dog tick. You’ve heard it before: to protect yourself, wear long sleeves and long pants when in high grass or forested areas and use bug spray.

How long ticks can survive without feeding might surprise you. It depends on the type and the stage in their life cycle.

Deer Ticks

Deer ticks, in their infancy stage, normally feed once in the summer. If they don’t, their life cycle is cut to less than a year. But even if they can’t find a host during adulthood, they can survive up to a year.

American Dog Ticks

The American dog tick is even more impressive. At their infancy stage, they can survive longer than 500 days without a meal. An unfed adult American dog tick can live for 2 to 3 years.

If you have a keen eye, you can spot the difference between the two. The deer tick is smaller than the dog tick. The deer tick, or blacklegged tick, is the type that carries Lyme disease.

The dog tick is known for Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a bacterial disease which can be deadly if not treated early enough with antibiotics, according to the CDC.

An interesting fact about ticks is that they don’t run, fly or jump, they actually sit on tall grass or a bush, with their legs stretched out, waiting to climb onto a host walking by.