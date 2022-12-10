CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With snow on the way, now’s the time to begin winter weather preparations if you haven’t already.

Making sure your snow blower is working properly before winter weather arrives is the best way to ensure you can easily clear snow when it comes. Maintenance may differ, depending on your snow blower model.

It’s recommended that you check shear bolts/pins for tightness. Check the scraper bar/shave plate and replace it as needed, after use, run the snow blower for a few moments to clear out snow, preventing freeze-up of the auger or impeller.