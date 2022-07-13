SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities across western Massachusetts continue to cleanup Wednesday morning after fast-moving storm left behind widespread damage Tuesday evening.

The 22News live camera network from the top of Monarch Place in downtown Springfield captured the power of the wind and rain as it moves south eventually totally blocking the view of the city.

It was a similar story in Westfield, West Springfield, Agawam, and Longmeadow with strong winds bending trees and creating hazardous driving conditions.