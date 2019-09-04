Timeline of Hurricane Dorian thus far

(WWLP) – Dorian formed 11 days ago in the Atlantic Ocean on August 24 and quickly became a tropical storm later that day.

It headed west to Barbaros within a couple of days and then zig-zagged its way toward Puerto Rico where it became a Category 1 Hurricane just east of the island on August 28.

When it got back out over warm, open water it strengthened quickly to a Category 2 hurricane on August 29, Category 3 by the 30th and a Category 4 storm by August 41.

It then went on to become a Category 5 hurricane September 1st as it slowed to a crawl on approach to the Bahamas. Steering currents from an area of high pressure weakened and the storm slowed to a halt on September 2nd and 3rd.

Finally, a trough picked up the storm and pulled it northward over the last 24 hours.

This coming Saturday we will have been talking about Dorian for exactly 2 weeks.