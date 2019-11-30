Timeline of significant winter storm Sunday into Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — A significant snowstorm is on its way to western Massachusetts starting Sunday.

Sunday, we’ll start dry with increasing clouds in the morning. It will be a very cold day with highs only near 30 degrees.

Snow will push in from west to east from 1:00-3:00 p.m. The odds of significant snowfall accumulation will continue to rise. The main question is how much sleet/rain mixes with the snow, which would cut down on amounts.

Right now, it’s looking like a significant snowfall no matter where you live. Here’s our latest snowfall map. Many areas in western Massachusetts could pick up a foot of snow once it’s all finished.

This will be a long-duration snowstorm.

Sunday night, snow will continue, and for us in the lower Pioneer Valley, we could see some periods of a wintry mix. Lows Sunday night will drop into the upper 20s.

Snow, and some wintry mix, showers will continue throughout the day on Monday with highs in the low 30s.

Snow will also continue Monday night into the early morning of Tuesday with most of the day Tuesday dry.

WINTER STORM WARNING: Western Hampden/Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties from 11:00 a.m. Sunday through 7:00 a.m. Tuesday for heavy snow.

WINTER STORM WATCH: Central/eastern Hampden/Hampshire counties from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning for heavy snow/mixed precipitation.

Follow the latest updates from 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon: