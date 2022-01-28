TIMELINE: When will snow start Saturday?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert as some areas in Hampden County could pick up more than 14″ of snow Saturday.

As western Massachusetts prepares for Saturday’s winter storm, the 22News Storm Team has a timeline of when you can expect the snow to begin.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central & eastern Hampden, central & eastern Hampshire, & central & eastern Franklin County, Friday night through Saturday evening.

A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect for Berkshire, western Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties Friday night through Saturday evening.

Snowfall Timeline:

Early Saturday morning:

The snowstorm arrives Friday night. Skies will be cloudy Friday evening with snow developing around midnight to 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Late Saturday morning into afternoon:

Steadiest and heaviest snow will fall during the day Saturday, anywhere from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Snow accumulation will be highest in eastern Hampden County and lowest in northern Berkshire County. In addition to the snow there will also be some strong gusty winds of 40-45 MPH with temperatures between 18-22 degrees.

Saturday night:

The snow will end between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday night and skies will be mostly cloudy.

Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, Kelly Reardon, and Chris Bouzakis on 22News and livestreaming on WWLP.com.