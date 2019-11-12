Timing out Tuesday’s rain to snow shift

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Winter is going to kick into gear Tuesday.

Temperatures will peak this morning in the low 40s. Rain showers will be scattered during the morning commute. From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. scattered showers will make the shift from rain to snow from the west to east as temperatures drop.

Snow showers will continue into the afternoon, but they will again be rather scattered. Any lingering snow will clear by 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be in the Berkshires, but even the valley could get a coating of snow.

After the snow ends, temperatures will begin cooling into the 20s and winds will pick up. Watch out for icy surfaces this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, lows will be in the teens and factoring in the wind, it will feel closer to the single digits into early Wednesday morning. The record low for Wednesday is 14 degrees set in 1996 and 2001.