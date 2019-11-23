Timing out wintry weather Saturday night, Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts is expecting a round of rain and a wintry mix for some late Saturday night into Sunday. Here’s a timeline of what to expect:
Past midnight tonight: Rain showers, a wintry mix, pushing in from the southwest
Overnight tonight: Rain/Wintry Mix Showers
Early tomorrow morning: Rain for most
Late tomorrow morning: Widespread moderate rain
Tomorrow afternoon: Steady and widespread rain showers
Late tomorrow afternoon/evening: As temperatures cool down, some areas will see the switch back to a wintry mix, and even snow. Chances are highest in the Berkshires, Franklin County, and the western hills of Hampshire and Hampden counties.
Late tomorrow night: Any lingering rain/mix/snow showers come to an end.
Ice accumulation: Icy spots possible in the Berkshires, Franklin County, and western Hampshire and western Hampden counties.
Snowfall accumulation: Most of us will see anywhere from nothing up to an inch, with a coating to 2 inches possible in the western hills and the Berkshires.
