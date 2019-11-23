Timing out wintry weather Saturday night, Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts is expecting a round of rain and a wintry mix for some late Saturday night into Sunday. Here’s a timeline of what to expect:

Past midnight tonight: Rain showers, a wintry mix, pushing in from the southwest

Overnight tonight: Rain/Wintry Mix Showers

Early tomorrow morning: Rain for most

Late tomorrow morning: Widespread moderate rain

Tomorrow afternoon: Steady and widespread rain showers

Late tomorrow afternoon/evening: As temperatures cool down, some areas will see the switch back to a wintry mix, and even snow. Chances are highest in the Berkshires, Franklin County, and the western hills of Hampshire and Hampden counties.

Late tomorrow night: Any lingering rain/mix/snow showers come to an end.

Ice accumulation: Icy spots possible in the Berkshires, Franklin County, and western Hampshire and western Hampden counties.

Snowfall accumulation: Most of us will see anywhere from nothing up to an inch, with a coating to 2 inches possible in the western hills and the Berkshires.

