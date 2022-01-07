Tips for a safe commute during a snow storm

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is advising Massachusetts residents to make sure to clean their vehicles before heading out on the roads this Friday.

A big part of keeping yourself and others on the road safe during snowstorms is making sure to take the extra time to clean your vehicle and windshields.

Often times the snow can impact your visibility so make sure to turn on those defrosters and your snowbursh to make sure all of that snow is gone.

The police say that making sure you can see out of all of your windows is especially crucial, but most importantly cleaning off the roof of your vehicle to avoid snow falling on to other cars especially on the highway.