Tips for driving in heavy rainfall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rain while you’re behind the wheel can be a little intimidating. But there are a few tips you can follow to make it easier.

First and foremost, especially if you are on a high speed road, slow down.

“If you’re in a torrential downpour and you can’t see, go slow. As low as you need to go to be able to see,” said Bethany Savio of Elm Auto School.

You can drop below the 40-miles-per-hour minimum on some highways if the weather calls for it. If you still can’t see, even if you slow down significantly, pull off into a rest area or somewhere safe. Don’t just keep going.

While slowing down during torrential rainfall is an easy way to stay safe, there are a few steps you should take before you even leave the driveway.

“Having a good, clean well-maintained car is one of the biggest things you can do. Having good wiper blades, making sure your headlights are working good because road grime and stuff like that can reduce your visibility up to 90 percent,” said Savio.

You also need to make sure you have enough tread on your tires to properly grip the ground because water on roads reduces your traction.

Avoid pooling water as best you can because not only can you hydroplane, but pooling water also hides pot holes which can damage your vehicle.

If it’s hailing, take further precaution to hide under cover or at least pull over to reduce the impact of the hail on your car.