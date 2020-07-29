Tips for exercising in high heat, humidity

Exercising in high heat and humidity can be dangerous if precautions are not taken. (Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Working out in summer heat and humidity can be tricky, and can throw off your exercise plan. The Mayo Clinic has some best practices to follow to keep up with your workout goals.

High heat and humidity can be dangerous because you sweat heavily and can get dehydrated easily. The key to avoiding this is by not waiting until you’re thirsty to drink water, drink it regularly while exercising.

Also get acclimated to these conditions. If you’re used to working out inside in a gym, take it easy on your first few workouts in the heat, and don’t overexert yourself. Know how to dress: wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. If it’s especially hot outside, keep your workouts to the morning and evening hours. That’s what some people exercising in Forest Park do when temperatures rise.

“I’m trying to get out earlier in the day… It’s not bad walking in the park because there is a lot of shade, and we are drinking a lot of water when we get back to our car… but get out early, because it gets hot,” Patti James, from Enfield, told 22News.

Don’t forget the sunscreen either. A sunburn can make it harder for your body to properly cool itself.