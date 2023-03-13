WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) — Bradley International Airport has already seen some flight delays and cancelations ahead of the winter storm.

According to AAA, the U.S. Department of Transportation states that “if your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation…even for non-refundable tickets.”

AAA says most airlines will rebook you on their first flight to your destination, on which space is available at no additional charge. When it comes to delays, the DOT states passengers are “entitled to a refund if the airline significantly delays a flight, and the consumer chooses not to travel.”

AAA adds that a travel advisor can also be your best advocate if your flight is delayed or canceled, and can help with any last-minute travel plans.