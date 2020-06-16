Tips for using less water in your garden

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts has been dealing with a significant lack in rainfall and while this may be great for locals heading to the beach, the park, or a local pool, it’s causing issues for local gardeners.

Easthampton, Westfield, Southwick and Orange already have non-essential water use restrictions in place until further notice. That means locals with a green thumb have to get creative in order to keep their gardens fresh.

Autumn Hill Nursery has a few tips on how to conserve water in your garden, it all starts with prep. The nursery says to use proper fertilizers and soil supplements to allow your garden to more effectively use water.

Aeration helps water penetrate deeper which is piercing small holes through the soil. When you water your garden, saturate the soil deeper so you don’t have to water on a daily basis.

Flowerbeds tend to require more watering, so try using planters instead. Water your garden in the early morning and late evening to prevent the sun from evaporating most of it.

Keep your hose out of direct sunlight so the water you’re using is cold and not hot which can stress plants. 

