Tips on how to keep warm and keep safe during cold weather

(WWLP)- The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding residents of ways to safely keep their homes warm this winter and how to prevent house fires.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, heating has caused 6,692 fires over the past five years and is the number two cause of home fires in Massachusetts.

Residents are encouraged to use their home heating system and space heating appliances wisely and responsibly. The following tips were provided by the Department of Fire Services:

The ABCs of fire safety

Make sure there are working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms on every level including one outside the bedrooms

Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly and change batteries twice a year, when you change the clocks

Hold home fire drills to practice the home escape plan

Practice home fire safety and set a good example for the children

Be careful when using fireplaces and solid fuel stoves

If you heat your home by burning solid fuels (coal, firewood, pellets), be careful before, during, and after using these kinds of fuels.

Have the chimney professionally cleaned every year

Make sure the stove is approved by a national testing agency such as Underwriter’s Laboratory

Get a building permit before installing a stove

Keep anything that can burn three feet away

Dispose of the ashes in a metal container, with a lid, away from the house, garage and porch

Space heaters need space

Fires caused by space heaters are rare but often deadly. If you must use a space heater, do

so safely.

Do not use space heaters as your number one heating source

Keep anything that can burn three feet away

Use only heavy-duty extension cords

Always turn off when going to bed or leaving home

Portable kerosene heaters are illegal in MA for home use

Maintain Natural Gas Equipment

Natural gas is a safe and efficient way to cook and heat our homes and hot water.

Have your furnace and hot water heater professionally checked every year

Do not use or store gasoline or painting supplies inside where they can be ignited by the pilot light

Gas leaks can be dangerous – if you smell something like rotten eggs or you think there might be a leak:

Move outdoors

Do not smoke or turn on or off electrical switches – sparks can cause an explosion

Dial 911 immediately

Maintain Oil Heating Equipment

Home heating with fuel oil is also safe and efficient.

Have your furnace professionally cleaned and checked every year.

Don’t let the tank get completely empty.

Call for service if the oil burner releases smoke or soot in the house.

Carbon Monoxide: The silent killer

Heating equipment is the leading source of carbon monoxide in the home.