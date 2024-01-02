22News Storm Team will be tracking temperatures and rain/snow chances

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a chance for some snow showers in western Massachusetts this week, which means it’s time to prepare.

Winter snowstorms can include large amounts of snow build-up, extremely cold temperatures, coastal flooding, beach erosion, and heavy, wet snow or ice, according to Mass.gov. No matter how many inches or feet of snow falls, it’s important to always stay prepared.

Winter weather can damage roofs, cause power outages, car crashes, communication disruptions, and more. To minimize the risk of these dangers, take proper safety precautions to protect yourself and your family.

Mass.gov provides a list of tips on how to prepare yourself before a winter storm:

Be informed

Be informed by receiving alerts, warnings, and public safety information before, during, and after emergencies. Also, follow instructions from public safety officials.

Work with medical provider ahead of time

If you receive dialysis, medical treatments, or home health care services, work with your medical provider to determine how to maintain care and service if you are unable to leave your home for some time.

Create an emergency kit

Assemble an emergency kit. Add seasonal supplies to your emergency kit, such as extra winter clothing and blankets.

Prepare for possible power outages

Charge your cell phone, laptop, and other electronic devices before a storm if power outages are expected.

If your medical equipment uses electricity, talk to healthcare providers, utility company & your personal support network for options during a power outage. If you need assistance during an outage, talk to family, friends & your support network.

Consider purchasing a generator to provide power during an outage. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and learn how to use it safely before an outage.

Prepare your home

Remove dead or rotting trees and branches around your home that could fall and cause injury or damage.

Clear clogged rain gutters to allow water to flow away from your home. Melting snow and ice can build up if gutters are clogged with debris.

Ensure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working and have fresh batteries.

Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected every year.

Make sure your home is properly insulated. Caulk and weather-strip doors and windows to keep cold air out. Install storm windows or cover windows with plastic from the inside to provide insulation.

Ensure you have sufficient heating fuel and consider safe backup heating options such as fireplaces or woodstoves.

Prepare your vehicle

Ensure your vehicle is ready for safe winter driving. Keep the gas tank at least half-full and have a Winter Emergency Kit in the trunk with items such as a flashlight, portable charger, shovel, sand, road salt, maps, extra clothes and blankets, and more.