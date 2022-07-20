(WWLP) – With temperatures feeling over 100 degrees Wednesday, air conditioning is essential for trying to keep cool.

22News is working for you with tips on purchasing your next AC unit.

Air conditioners were in full use today as temperatures climbed well above 90 degrees but for some going out to buy a new one there are a few tips you’ll want to follow:

1. Have a budget. Small one-room air conditioner units can start at around $200 dollars and go up from there depending on size.

2. Know the shape and size you would like before going to purchase a unit.

3. Know what brand you will need for your home.

David Lundon, Assitant Manager at Manny’s Appliances told 22News, “Make sure you have the right three-prong outlet, make sure you have a sense of how big or small an area you are trying to pull, and double-check what you want is actually going to fit in the window or any area of placement.”

Be sure to check your local appliance stores to see if they have AC units in stock before heading out to purchase.