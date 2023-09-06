CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our bodies always need to stay hydrated, but this is especially true on a hot day like Wednesday.

On days like this, you want to make sure you drink water before you feel thirsty because, by the time you feel thirsty, you are already behind on fluid replacement.

Experts recommend drinking one cup, or eight ounces of water every 15-20 minutes. You should not drink more than 48 ounces per hour, because too much water can actually cause a low concentration of salt in your blood.

To stay hydrated, experts recommend avoiding sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages. Getting enough water every day is important to keeping your body functioning correctly.

Sometimes it’s easy to go about your day without thinking about how much water you’ve had to drink or forget to take those sips until you start to feel bad. But, especially in the heat, water is vital to helping your body stay healthy and hydrated.

So as you are heading to work or school,l pack yourself a water bottle and keep it at your side throughout the day.