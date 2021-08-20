Tips: Prepare for hurricanes and tropical storms

Both Tropical Storms (with winds above 39 mph) and Hurricanes (winds above 74 mph) can have deadly coastal storm surge and cause significant damage.

(Mass.gov) – Both tropical storms (with winds above 39 mph) and hurricanes (winds above 74 mph) can have deadly coastal storm surge and cause significant damage.

What Are Hurricanes?

Hurricanes are a rotating low-pressure tropical weather system. Systems with maximum sustained surface winds of less than 39 miles per hour (mph) are called tropical depressions. Those with maximum sustained winds of 39 mph or higher are called tropical storms. When a storm’s maximum sustained winds reach 74 mph, it is called a hurricane. The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating, or category, based on a hurricane’s maximum sustained winds. The higher the category, the greater the hurricane’s potential for property damage.

Why Prepare?

Hurricanes have the power to cause widespread devastation, and can affect both coastal and inland areas. Threats from hurricanes include:

Storm surge

High winds

Heavy rainfall

Inland flooding

Tornadoes

Rip currents

Although the Atlantic hurricane season is officially June 1 through November 30, the most active time for these storms in Massachusetts is late August through September.

Hurricane & Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings

The National Weather Service issues tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings to alert the public of potential hazardous conditions. It is important to understand the difference between a watch and a warning so you know what to do to stay safe.

Hurricane & Tropical Storm Watch

Hurricane Watch — Hurricane conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

— Hurricane conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. Tropical Storm Watch — Tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

Hurricane & Tropical Storm Warning

Hurricane Warning — Sustained winds ≥ 74 mph associated with a hurricane are expected to affect a specified area within 24 hours.

— Sustained winds ≥ 74 mph associated with a hurricane are expected to affect a specified area within 24 hours. Tropical Storm Warning — Sustained winds of 39–73 mph associated with a tropical storm are expected to affect a specified area within 24 hours.

What to do before a Hurricane Strikes

Additional considerations during COVID-19 pandemic

During COVID-19, you should add additional items to your emergency kit which you might need to use either at home or if you need to evacuate. These items will help keep you and your family safe during an emergency that occurs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Include face coverings and/or masks to prevent the spread of germs. For details, see: DPH mask guidance.

Include disinfectants, hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies that you may need in an emergency.

During COVID-19, your family emergency plan should include what you might do differently given the public health guidance.

Your plan to evacuate should include where you might evacuate to (such as a relatives’ home, hotel, etc.) given your family’s circumstances.

If you do have to evacuate: Consider going to a hotel or other location where you may have less contact with others Bring key emergency supplies including face coverings, disinfectants and hand sanitizer Wear face coverings in public places Maintain social distancing six feet apart with those outside your household



What to do when a Hurricane or Topical Storm Is Approaching

Listen to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio or to a local news station for the latest information.

Review your family emergency plan. If you live or work in a flood zone or in an area that is prone to flooding, be ready to evacuate. If you are not in an area prone to flooding and planning on riding out the storm at home, gather adequate supplies in case you lose power and water for several days and you are unable to leave due to.

Prepare for power outages by charging cell phones and electronics and setting your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings. If you use electricity to get well water, fill your bathtub with water to use for flushing toilets. Keep your car’s gas tank full. Pumps at gas stations may not work during a power outage.

Prepare your home. Secure or bring in outdoor objects (patio furniture, children’s toys, trash cans, etc.) that could be swept away or damaged during strong winds or flooding. Clear clogged rain gutters to allow water to flow away from your home. If damaging winds are expected, cover all of your windows. If you don’t have storm shutters, board up windows with 5/8” exterior-grade or marine plywood. Go Tapeless! Taping windows wastes preparation time, does not stop windows from breaking in a hurricane, and does not make cleanup easier. In fact, taping windows may create larger shards of glass that can cause serious injuries. Turn off propane tanks if you are not using them. Prepare for flooding by elevating items in your basement, checking your sump pump, unplugging sensitive electronic equipment, clearing nearby catch basins, and parking vehicles in areas not prone to flooding. If instructed, turn off your gas and electricity at the main switch or valve.

If you have a boat, remove it from the water. If you cannot, prepare your boat for the storm to reduce damage.

What to do during a Hurricane

Avoid driving or going outdoors during a storm. Flooding and damaging winds can make traveling dangerous.

If you must be out in the storm: Do not walk through flowing water. Six inches of swiftly moving water can knock you off of your feet. Remember the phrase “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” Don’t drive through flooded roads. Cars can be swept away in just two feet of moving water. If your vehicle is trapped in rapidly moving water, stay in the vehicle. If the water is rising inside the vehicle, seek refuge on the roof. Do not drive around road barriers.

Continue to monitor media for emergency information.

Follow instructions from public safety officials.

If advised to evacuate, do so immediately. Take only essential items, and bring your pets if possible.

If told to shelter in place: Stay indoors and away from windows. Listen to local television or radio for updates. Conditions may change quickly; be prepared to evacuate to a shelter or neighbor’s home if necessary.



What to do after a Hurricane has passed