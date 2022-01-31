Tips to help stay warm in frigid temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures were once again down below zero in many spots Monday as our cold snap continues after a snowy weekend.

It’s the kind of weather that makes it tough to get out of bed in the morning when you know it’s below zero.

My tip would be to travel somewhere warm like the Bahamas, but that’s not always feasible.

So instead when it’s cold dress in layers. Something that is fitting, lightweight, and warm. Also, it might sound silly but experts say to stretch before going outside. Stretching increases flexibility and range of motion, decreasing your risk of injury. It’s even more essential on cold days because your muscles contract to conserve heat, making them tighter and more prone to injury.

“Very frigid weather can create some serious challenges. Exposure to the cold can lead to frost bite, can lead to circulation challenges. For those with respiratory problems the cold can trigger asthma and other breathing problems so you really want to take precautions.

It’s also important to stay hydrated. You lose a lot of water throughout the day and it’s easy to become dehydrated quickly.