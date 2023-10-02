EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Mums are a popular flower during the spring but the fall is also a perfect time to plant them.

Mums come in a wide variety of colors that perfectly complement the fall season, but if you aren’t careful, your mums might not make it through the winter. Chrysanthemums, more widely known as mums, are perennial plants. This means they can last multiple years with the right care.

This year could prove to be a good year to start, as warmer temperatures move into the beginning of fall and could last for a couple of weeks. Chris Graziano of Graziano Gardens put down the misconception that gardening has to end in the fall.

“We have a wide variety of mums, a wide color range. We have cabbage and kale, which last all the way until Thanksgiving with color.”

Mums still need to be cared for despite the favorable weather. A few tips to keep note of are:

Give them enough sunlight since the sunshine isn’t as intense Water them appropriately Make sure the pot has appropriate drainage so the soil isn’t too soggy

Yelp has created a list of the best places to get mums in western Massachusetts: