CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The hot weather can pose serious health risks not only for you but also for your pets.

Keeping your pet hydrated is one of the best things that you can do to keep them safe from extreme temperatures. If you end up taking your dog out during the warmer times of the day, be sure to stay on the grass and stick to shady areas stay away from sidewalks or any paved areas to avoid burning.

Pet parents should limit their pet’s exercise on warmer weather days, be outside early in the morning and late at night, and keep them cool inside during peak heat.

As pet owners, it is your responsibility to understand your pet’s limitations especially if you like to spend time outdoors with them. Knowing the risks and being prepared with things like water and dog booties can help keep you keep your pet safe.