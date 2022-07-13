SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The warm weather is expected to continue through the rest of the week, which means you’ll want to make sure your air conditioning unit is working properly.

Not only does air conditioning lower the temperature in your home it also removes moisture. Staying out of the humidity helps keep the body cool.

According to technicians at Hurley and David AC, the most common air condition system issues include electrical control failure, a low refrigerant level, or a dirty air filter. Hurley and David AC gave 22News some tips for filters and general maintenance.

“If you have dogs or cats, you’re going to have to change it a little more frequently but if it’s just two people you can go the regular two to six months. On top of that, wash your indoor and outdoor coil. Most important thing is to change the batteries in your thermostat.” Adam Struthers – Service Technician, Hurley and David AC

Keeping your ac filter properly cleaned will improve the air quality in your home.