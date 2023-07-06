SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The temperatures already sweltering Thursday morning, which means it will be a full day of playing defense to keep your home cool.

The city of Springfield has opened several cooling centers this week, a relief point for anyone who can’t keep their home cool enough to be comfortable. However, if you’re going to make it work at home, 22News has some ways to make that a little easier.

First, close your blinds. The sun is the driver of all this heat. Keep it out of your house to significantly cool things down so cover up windows and doors. It’s tempting to let the breeze in through an open door but that just releases any cooling work you’ve accomplished inside, we aren’t trying to cool the neighborhood.

If you are without air conditioning, you can turn any fan into a short-range chill machine. Just place a shallow bowl or pan of ice in front of any fan for a cool breeze.

If you have ceiling fans, use the switch on the base to set them to rotate counter-clockwise, that way they pull cooler air up and blow it back at you.