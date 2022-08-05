SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooling your home amid high temperatures this summer can be costly, 22News is working for you with a few ways to lower energy prices.

Replacing appliances with more energy-efficient ones

Keeping the refrigerator door closed as much as possible

Doing laundry with cold water

Close curtains, blinds, and shades

Make sure your ceiling fans are rotating counterclockwise to circulate air.

Eversource also says insulation is important even in hot weather, so make sure your home is well-equipped.

If you are having trouble affording rising energy costs or need help making your home more energy efficient there are Eversource assistance programs available.