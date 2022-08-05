SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooling your home amid high temperatures this summer can be costly, 22News is working for you with a few ways to lower energy prices.
- Replacing appliances with more energy-efficient ones
- Keeping the refrigerator door closed as much as possible
- Doing laundry with cold water
- Close curtains, blinds, and shades
- Make sure your ceiling fans are rotating counterclockwise to circulate air.
Eversource also says insulation is important even in hot weather, so make sure your home is well-equipped.
If you are having trouble affording rising energy costs or need help making your home more energy efficient there are Eversource assistance programs available.