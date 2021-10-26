Tips to protect your property against flooding

BBB warns consumers: "where it can rain, it can flood"

Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about the possibility of home or business flooding with the autumn Nor’easter in our region.

The Better Business Bureau says flooding can happen anywhere and where is can rain, it can flood. BBB credits FEMA with the statistic that “floods alone have cost over $155 billion in property damages” in the last decade.

The following tips to protect yourself and your property against potential flooding from BBB: