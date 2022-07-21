SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are once again expected to reach the 90s Thursday and exercising in this weather can lead to serious health concerns.

The summertime is all about enjoying the outdoors but exerting yourself physically outside comes with risks. It’s not just the heat, high humidity can also increase your body’s core temperature to unsafe levels.

One way to beat the heat- choosing to exercise early and later parts of the day. Avoiding 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. when the temperature reaches a peak. Another way to prevent heat illness is keep hydrated. Health experts saying drinking small amounts frequently is more effective than drinks a large amounts at one time.

Wear light clothing and try lower intensity forms of exercise like walking. 22News spoke with a Forest Park visitor that stops by every morning. “It’s earlier in the day, so its cooler and with the heat wave that we have coming we get in here a little bit earlier and we get out of here a lit bit earlier. I always carry a cooler with bottled water, stay hydrated.” Danny Holder, Longmeadow

Another option, ditch the outdoors all together. Hit the air conditioned gym or follow an exercise video from the internet and do it at home. Familiarize yourself with the signs of heat Illness to avoid pushing too far.

