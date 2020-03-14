Breaking News
Three state casinos including MGM Springfield to temporarily close
Too early to tell if coronavirus cases will drop as warm weather approaches

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people have been questioning whether or not the number of COVID-19 cases will drop as the weather warms up, much like the cold and flu season. But scientists right now, are saying it’s too early to tell.

The coronavirus and the flu are both respiratory infections, yes, but not enough is known about COVID-19 to be able to say with certainty that it follows the same seasonal pattern.

First, let’s talk about the flu season. Viruses that cause the flu tend to subside in warmer weather and peak in colder weather, this is called “seasonality.”

The reason? More people are inside to escape the cold, and people spending more time in close quarters means more human-to-human transmission of germs. On top of that, cold and dry air allows the flu to stay intact in the air for longer.

But even though we know this is how the flu acts, scientists are saying they do not know whether COVID-19 will follow that seasonality.

Many scholars who study the virus, though, are still saying there’s hope that the incoming spring and summer will reduce the number of cases.

But overall, there is still too little known about this specific type of coronavirus to truly tell what will happen in the coming months.

