Too much rain can damage your lawn

(WWLP) – All this wet weather can be damaging to your lawn.

It’s been tough to get outside and do any yard work because it won’t stop raining. All this rain could be affecting your lawn. One issue with heavy rains or floodwaters is that the water can wash away nutrients in the soil. If your grass is looking yellow or faded, you may need to add some fertilizer beyond what you normally use.

Saturated lawns can also cause disease and damage your grass. G&H Landscaping in Holyoke recommends some products to help keep disease away.

Gary Courchesne said, “There’s foliar, specifically on turf and shrubs. They can be treated with a fungicide but you can’ treat it if it’s going to rain. The second one is root rot in plants. There’s too much saltwater in the soil and not all plants need to be supersaturated so we have to wait until the soil dries out and there is not much you can do there except wait for the soil to dry.”

When you mow your lawn, they also recommend not taking too much off at once. In the summer you should be mowing at 3 to 4 inches.