Too soon to tell whether COVID-19 cases will decline with warmer weather, like seasonal flu

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are still in the flu season which starts quieting down here as soon as temperatures warm. But whether that will happen with the coronavirus, is unclear.

Influenza peaks in the cold season because people spend more time inside, where people are in closer quarters, and germs are more easily spread.

Many scientific studies also found cold, dry air fuels the spread of flu. However, there is still too little known about this novel coronavirus to say for certain whether it follows the same seasonal pattern.

But there is still hope.

Some medical experts are hoping that it will follow the flu, and warm weather will reduce the spread of the virus. But again, these are all predictions based on the fact that COVID-19 will act like the flu, which we do not yet know with absolute certainty.

The doctors are hopeful it will behave like the flu, caution that it means it could come back again as the weather cools back down.

There are other coronaviruses that infect humans that do follow a seasonality, but with this particular virus, COVID-19, there are too many unknowns.