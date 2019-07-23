WATCH LIVE: Tornado touched down on Cape Cod

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/WWLP) — A Tornado Warning was issued Tuesday morning for a section of coastal Massachusetts, meaning a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was in the area.

A Tornado Warning has since been canceled for a portion of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.

The initial warning affected the Elizabeth Islands through Falmouth and a portion of Martha’s Vineyard but was extended to include a large portion of Cape Cod.

A tornado with measured winds as high as 90 mph was observed on the ground Tuesday in the area of South Yarmouth, Mass.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down based on a tornado debris signature detected by radar near Yarmouth.

The NWS will be sending a damage survey team to investigate the South Yarmouth/West Dennis area on the Cape.

AT 1211 PM EDT, A TORNADO PRODUCING STORM WAS LOCATED OVER HARWICH, OR NEAR BREWSTER, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH.

A WIND GUST TO 90 MPH WAS OBSERVED AT KALMUS. HAZARD…DAMAGING TORNADO. SOURCE…RADAR CONFIRMED TORNADO. IMPACT…FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY.

THIS TORNADIC STORM WILL BE NEAR… BREWSTER AROUND 1215 PM EDT. ORLEANS AND EASTHAM AROUND 1225 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TO REPEAT, A TORNADO IS ON THE GROUND. TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.

Tornado warning for portions of Cape Cod continues. Tornado has been confirmed as radar has detected tornado debris. Tornado warning lasts until 12:45pm after which the storm will be out to sea. pic.twitter.com/osbojHQnDq — Nick Bannin (@nickbannin) July 23, 2019

[1202pm] Radar confirmed tornado in in South Yarmouth. Take shelter! pic.twitter.com/oNoSKCdfoY — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 23, 2019

In a #tornado warning, go to a basement or interior room on lowest floor. Stay away from windows and outside walls.



Safety tips: https://t.co/hc0jPNrz4m pic.twitter.com/n9o2lJvyEf — MEMA (@MassEMA) July 23, 2019