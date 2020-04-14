Breaking News
Obama endorses Biden, says former VP has 'qualities we need'
Tornadoes leave 33 dead

by: NBC's Dan Scheneman

(NBC News) At least 33 people are dead after a string of deadly tornadoes tore a path from the Deep South to the East Coast Sunday and into Monday.

Dozens more were wounded.

The devastation stretches across multiple states, where homes and business were left in ruins, vehicles tossed on their sides and power lines ripped down.

Mississippi was especially hard hit,w ith damage reported across nearly the entire state.

“Tens of thousands of Mississippians lost power.  We already know that hundreds of homes were destroyed or badly damaged,” Governor Tate Reeves said Monday.

More than a million were left without electricity across the strike zone after reports of more than 40 twisters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

