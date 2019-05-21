Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma

(NBC News) Another wave of tornadoes swept across Texas and Oklahoma Monday.

Twin tornadoes were spotted on the ground just north of Oklahoma City.

Another twister hit the town of Mangum in the southwest corner of Oklahoma, turning homes into rubble and ripping down trees and power lines.

The storm system dumped heavy rain on other parts of the region. In Enid, Oklahoma roads were overwhelmed by a surge of water.

Forecasters warn more storms are in the forecast.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/30t6I6d

