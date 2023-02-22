CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local towing companies are out during Wednesday evening’s winter weather.

22News spoke with the general manager at Interstate Towing in Chicopee, and they told 22News, it’s all hands on deck Wednesday night for their towing crews to provide fast service in the event of an accident on local roads.

Adding that Wednesday night’s conditions could be slick enough to cause spin-outs. The towing company asked drivers not to speed. “Ice is unpredictable, you don’t know where you are going to go, stopping is the problem, everyone goes fast but they can’t stop,” said Stephen Gonneville, General Manager of Interstate Towing.

Gonneville adds that if you see emergency and towing crews on the side of the road, slow down and move over.