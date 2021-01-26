Town of Adams announces snow emergency

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Town of Adams has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of the winter storm in the area from Tuesday into Wednesday. It will be in effect from 5 p.m. on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

For the duration of the snow emergency, residents must follow these rules:

  • No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended upon any street, highway, traveled way, or public parking lot during a storm emergency
  • No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended on any open municipal parking lot during a storm emergency permitting the lot to be effectively cleared of snow

Those who do park in the street or municipal lots will ticketed and towed at the owners expense. These rules are effective during the snow and after it has completed so crews can clear streets of snow.

Officials are also reminding residents and business owners that snow and ice must be cleared from the sidewalk next to their properties. They are also asking residents to clear snow from fire hydrants.

