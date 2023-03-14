BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Blandford has declared a state of emergency due to weather conditions.

According to the Town of Blandford’s website, residents are urged to refrain from driving and remain indoors given the potential for falling trees and powerlines. The response time for fire and the highway department will be impacted.

The National Weather Service reports as of 3 p.m. there is approximately 20 inches of snow in Blandford with more on the way Tuesday evening.

The Chester-Blandford Police Department reports that power is out along Route 23/Woronoco Road due to a tree branch on a power line. Eversource has been called to restore.

Russell State Road from Kaolin Road to Nye Brook Road is closed due to a tree leaning across the road on the power lines. The police are urging drivers not to drive over power lines.