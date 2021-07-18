Town of Orange declares State of Emergency due to flooding

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange Fire Chief has declared a State of Emergency for the town Sunday morning due to several roads flooded with water.

Orange Fire Chief Young James Young declared the emergency Sunday morning. DPW crews, Orange police, and MEMA are currently working throughout the town to monitor waterways and dams. According to the fire department, several streams and brooks overflowed from too much water due to the heavy rain we received Saturday.

Current road closures in Orange are the following:

A portion of Tully Road from the bottom of Creamery Hill to Tully CCC is closed

Royalston Road is closed from Millyard Road

The Oxbox is unpassable in certain areas

East River Street is down to one lane in the Pinecrest area

The water levels of the Millers River in Orange has risen but are not a flooding concern at this time.