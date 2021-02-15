Towns with dirt roads require more attention from DPW to prevent slippery conditions

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Much of western Massachusetts is preparing for a wintry mix Monday night, which could mean a long night ahead for DPW workers.

Communities like Huntington have many miles of dirt roads that usually result in more ice that would require more attention from the DPW.

“We have 12 miles of dirt roads here that ice over the minute we get any rainfall at all,” said Charles Dazelle, highway superintendent of the Huntington DPW.

Ice, sleet, and snow could create a wintry mix that could be an issue for residents in Huntington and surrounding hill towns. Communities that have a significant amount of dirt roads could get slippery very quickly.

“They’re already frozen over with a hard layer of snowpack from previous storms and they stay like that pretty much till we get a heavy sun,” said Dazelle.

The 22News Storm Team is forecasting that icing could last from late Monday evening into the morning hours in the hill towns. Power outages and icy roads are likely.

“If you got to be somewhere at a certain time just leave a little bit earlier. Respect the roads and the other people on the roads. It may take a little longer but you will get there,” said Dazelle.

Dazelle added that students and many other residents working from home have created less traffic which has led to quicker cleanup.