TRACK: First snow of the season

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking the potential for a wintry mix of weather in western Massachusetts.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear at first, but clouds increase as we approach daybreak. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 20s.

We’ll quickly turn mostly cloudy tomorrow, but we should stay dry during the morning. This storm will come in and end more quickly with rain now arriving Thursday afternoon.

When does snow usually start in western Massachusetts?

Rain will transition to a rain/snow mix during the evening, ending shortly after midnight. While anyone could see some wet snowflakes flying as the storm wraps up, accumulation should be confined to the hills east and especially west of the Connecticut River.

Here’s our FIRST Snowfall Forecast of the season.

Friday now looks dry, but windy and cold with highs only in the upper 30s. Track the timing of the change from rain to mix and the potential for even colder air next week.

