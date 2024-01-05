CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for heavy snow Saturday evening into Sunday.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Saturday afternoon through early Monday morning for heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 12 inches in portions of Massachusetts. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph which could lead to power outages.
Saturday looks to be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures in the low to mid-30s. The snow is expected to arrive after 7 p.m. Saturday. The heaviest snow will most likely happen Sunday morning. Snow will taper off Sunday afternoon.
22News Live Interactive Radar
How much snow is Massachusetts getting?
The Pioneer Valley has lower accumulations of 5 to 8 inches due to warmer temperatures, making the snow more compact. The fluffy snow outside the Pioneer Valley will have measurable amounts of 6 to 12 inches with colder temperatures.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.