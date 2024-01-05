Watch the 22New live camera over Springfield in the video player above

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for heavy snow Saturday evening into Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Saturday afternoon through early Monday morning for heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 12 inches in portions of Massachusetts. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph which could lead to power outages.

Saturday looks to be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures in the low to mid-30s. The snow is expected to arrive after 7 p.m. Saturday. The heaviest snow will most likely happen Sunday morning. Snow will taper off Sunday afternoon.

How much snow is Massachusetts getting?

The Pioneer Valley has lower accumulations of 5 to 8 inches due to warmer temperatures, making the snow more compact. The fluffy snow outside the Pioneer Valley will have measurable amounts of 6 to 12 inches with colder temperatures.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.