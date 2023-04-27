CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some wet weather this past weekend it has been on the cool side this week.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 66 degrees and the average low temperature is 40 degrees. For most of this week, it has been cooler and wetter than average weather. It doesn’t look like much is going to change over the next 6 to 10 days.

7 Day Forecast

The warm weather will be out over the west but over the mid-west and here in New England it is expected to be cooler than average. As far as precipitation goes it’s looking wet out west, dry over the mid-west but here in New England it is expected to be wetter than average going into May

Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees with partly sunny in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the upper 30s.

Friday is looking like a dry and warmer day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 60s.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking some wet weather moving in for the weekend. Skies will be cloudy Saturday with showers developing. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

