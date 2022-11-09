CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The sun was out nice and bright Wednesday across western Massachusetts but that could all change going into the weekend.

It is pretty unusual to have a tropical storm in November but we are keeping our eyes on Tropical Storm Nicole in the south Atlantic. Nicole is expected to make landfall early Thursday morning on the east coast of Florida as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph.

After Nicole impacts the Florida peninsula, the storm will weaken and move north impacting the northeast Friday into Saturday. It will not be a tropical storm once it reaches western Massachusetts but will likely see gusty winds and rain from the storm.

As of right now, it looks like the heaviest of the rain would be overnight Friday into Saturday morning. There are a few things we have to keep an eye on with the track over the next few days so stay tuned to 22News.