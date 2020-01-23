TRACK // Weekend wintry mix storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team Meteorologists are tracking a wintry mix bringing mainly cold rain on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

The best chance for accumulating snow is only in our highest hills northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley.

This weekend storm continues to trend warmer with our wintry mix bringing mainly cold rain on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Sunday we’ll catch a few flurries, wet snow showers or light raindrops, but nothing significant.

More noticeably it’ll be a rainy second half of Saturday and Saturday night with some periods of heavy rain. Temperatures both days this weekend should approach 40 degrees, so we’ll do some snow melting too.

Track the weekend storm and the final week of January on WWLP.com.

Live Interactive Radar

7 Day Forecast

January Snowfall Amounts

January is usually our snowiest month of the year on average but so far this month on record is 3.9″ of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley. Typically by the end of January, the average is 13.5″ of snow.

Weather Info On the Go: Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

Latest News: