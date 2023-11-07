CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a chance for a wintry mix of ice and rain on Thursday morning.
7 Day Forecast
The weather on Election Day, Tuesday includes a decent amount of sun for the afternoon. There will be a noticeable breeze from the south with high temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. Tuesday night is mostly clear skies with temperatures falling back into the low to mid-30s.
Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday will be the chance for a wintry mix of ice and rain in the morning. Stay with the 22News Storm Team as they will be tracking the chance for wintry weather and cold temperatures.
Live Radar
Chris Bouzakis is a meteorologist who has been a part of the 22News team since 2021. Follow Chris on X @ChrisBouzakis and view his bio to see more of his work.