CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a chance for a wintry mix of ice and rain on Thursday morning.

The weather on Election Day, Tuesday includes a decent amount of sun for the afternoon. There will be a noticeable breeze from the south with high temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. Tuesday night is mostly clear skies with temperatures falling back into the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be the chance for a wintry mix of ice and rain in the morning. Stay with the 22News Storm Team as they will be tracking the chance for wintry weather and cold temperatures.

