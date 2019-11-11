TRACK: Wintry weather for Tuesday

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking rain and a wintry mix changing to snow in western Massachusetts Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, rain showers are likely as most of the area will see above-freezing temperatures. However, the temperature will drop as the day progresses. That means we’ll see the shift from rain to a wintry mix to snow later tomorrow morning from west to east.

22News Forecast Timing:

Morning: rain/wintry mix changing to snow (light ice accumulation possible in western hills)

Afternoon: snow showers, gusty winds, dropping temps

Evening drying out, significantly colder

Snow chances continue tomorrow afternoon, with temperatures dropping into the low 30s. Winds will be a bit breezy.

Some areas in Franklin and Berkshire County could see a light ice accumulation and light snow accumulation is possible across all of western Massachusetts. It’s not looking like much, with most of Hampshire and Hampden counties picking up less than an inch. Areas in the Berkshires and Franklin County could see a coating to up to 2 inches of snow.

Snow quickly tapers off by the late afternoon tomorrow.

Tomorrow night will be dry but frigid with lows in the teens.

22News Snowfall Forecast

